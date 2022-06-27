ñol

GE Makes Leadership Changes In Aviation Unit: All You Need To Know

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 12:23 PM | 1 min read
  • General Electric Co GE has named its current Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., to take up the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately.
  • GE Aviation's current President and CEO, John Slattery, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business.
  • GE named Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, GE and President & CEO, GE Aviation Services.
  • Stokes re-joined GE Aviation in 2020, following executive leadership roles across multiple GE divisions.
  • Rahul Ghai has been named CFO of GE Aviation, effective August 15. Ghai most recently served as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS.
  • Also Read: Otis Names Anurag Maheshwari As Finance Chief
  • Shane Wright, currently CFO and Chief Operating Officer of GE Aviation, plans to retire after 34 years of service to GE. Wright will retire later this year.
  • The leadership changes are in line with GE's plan to separate the company into three independent, investment-grade companies focused on the growth sectors of Aviation, Healthcare, and Energy.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $66.50 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

