GE Makes Leadership Changes In Aviation Unit: All You Need To Know

- General Electric Co GE has named its current Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., to take up the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately.
- GE Aviation's current President and CEO, John Slattery, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business.
- GE named Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, GE and President & CEO, GE Aviation Services.
- Stokes re-joined GE Aviation in 2020, following executive leadership roles across multiple GE divisions.
- Rahul Ghai has been named CFO of GE Aviation, effective August 15. Ghai most recently served as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS.
- Also Read: Otis Names Anurag Maheshwari As Finance Chief
- Shane Wright, currently CFO and Chief Operating Officer of GE Aviation, plans to retire after 34 years of service to GE. Wright will retire later this year.
- The leadership changes are in line with GE's plan to separate the company into three independent, investment-grade companies focused on the growth sectors of Aviation, Healthcare, and Energy.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $66.50 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement