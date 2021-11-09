Why GE Is Trading Higher On Tuesday Premarket?
- General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) plans to form three global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy.
- The company to pursue a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in early 2023, in which GE expects to retain a stake of 19.9%. GE also intends that Healthcare will issue debt securities, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down outstanding GE debt.
- GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital to be combined into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition, and then pursuing a tax-free spin-off of this business in early 2024.
- Post the spin-offs, GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight. Through the transition, GE will monetize its stakes in AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE: AER) and Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR), prioritizing further debt reduction.
- GE will retain other assets and liabilities of GE today, including run-off insurance operations.
- The company expects to incur one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of ~$2 billion and tax costs of less than $0.5 billion.
- GE said it is on track to reduce debt by more than $75 billion by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $115.7 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Asset Sales Movers Trading Ideas