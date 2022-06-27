ñol

Otis Names Anurag Maheshwari As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS has appointed Anurag Maheshwari as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12, 2022.
  • Maheshwari will succeed Rahul Ghai, who has accepted a position outside Otis.
  • Most recently, Maheshwari served as Vice President, Finance, IT, and Chief Transformation Officer in the Otis Asia Pacific region. Before joining Otis, he served as Vice President, Investor Relations at L3Harris Technologies, Inc LHX.
  • Price Action: OTIS shares traded lower by 0.47% at $70.53 on the last check Monday.

