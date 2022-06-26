Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was hit on the back by a supermarket worker on Staten Island on Sunday, reported The New York Post.

What Happened: The worker reportedly slapped Giuliani on his back while he was campaigning for his son at a ShopRite store.

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was,” said the 78-year-old former mayor. He said, “All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f–king scumbag,” reported the Post.

The alleged assailant said, “You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women ... You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women,” said the suspect, according to Giuliani. The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to the Post.

Why It Matters: The incident took place two days after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe V. Wade landmark ruling.

In its ruling, the court said, “Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.”

While various corporate executes ranging from Salesforce, Inc’s CRM Marc Benioff to Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG video streaming unit YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki made comments on the ruling, some others like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk were notably silent.

After he was slapped, Giuliani pointed out that the Supreme Court made a decision. He said, “You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.”

