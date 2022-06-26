What Bill Clinton Has To Say About Supreme Court Ruling On Roe V. Wade

Former President Bill Clinton has opened up about the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

Attacking the ruling by SCOTUS, Clinton said it has put "democracy at risk."

He went on Twitter to share his thoughts and said Supreme Court’s decision had put partisanship ahead of precedent and ideology ahead of the evidence.

My statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/YqIWpMr5ok — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 24, 2022

He also said that voters should be electing people “who will defend, not deny, our cherished rights and liberties.”

While echoing the same sentiment, his wife and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said the decision is a step backward for women’s rights.

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.



Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

On Friday, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion.

The ruling was based on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The court upheld the Mississippi law in a 6-3 decision.

Following the rule, states like Missouri, South Dakota, Louisiana, and Kentucky, have now effectively banned abortion.

Photo: Matt Johnsonon flickr