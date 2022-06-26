ñol

What Bill Clinton Has To Say About Supreme Court Ruling On Roe V. Wade

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 26, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • States like Missouri, South Dakota, Louisiana, and Kentucky, have now effectively banned abortion.
  • Bill Clinton says Supreme Court’s decision had put partisanship ahead of precedent.

Former President Bill Clinton has opened up about the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. 

Attacking the ruling by SCOTUS, Clinton said it has put "democracy at risk." 

He went on Twitter to share his thoughts and said Supreme Court’s decision had put partisanship ahead of precedent and ideology ahead of the evidence. 

He also said that voters should be electing people “who will defend, not deny, our cherished rights and liberties.”

While echoing the same sentiment, his wife and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said the decision is a step backward for women’s rights. 

Also Read: The Companies Paying For Abortion Travel: Tesla, Zillow And Many More

On Friday, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion. 

The ruling was based on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The court upheld the Mississippi law in a 6-3 decision.

Following the rule, states like Missouri, South Dakota, Louisiana, and Kentucky, have now effectively banned abortion.

Photo: Matt Johnsonon flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: abortionLawRoe v. Wade decisionSupreme CourtUSNewsLegalTop Stories