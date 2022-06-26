Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Disney Today Will Be Worth If Stock Returns To All-Time Highs

Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS hit all-time highs in March 2021, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. With shares now beaten down, here’s a look at what investors in Disney could see for returns when and if new all-time highs are reached.

What Happened: Disney reported $19.3 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.08 for the second quarter, two figures that beat consensus estimates from analysts.

The quarter was highlighted by 44.4 million domestic Disney+ subscribers and 137.7 million global subscribers for the streaming platform in the quarter.

Along with streaming growth, Disney also reported its Parks, Experiences and Events segment seeing revenue growth of 110%.

The company could see its streaming platform continue to grow with international expansion and the coming introduction of an ad-supported plan in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The parks segment could continue to rebound, with parks being open and busy after the effects of the pandemic were seen in many territories still one year ago and later in some cases.

Investing $1000: Disney shares trade at $97.78 at the time of writing and hit new 52-week lows of $92.01 earlier this month.

A $1000 investment in Disney shares today could buy 10.22 shares.

Disney shares hit an all-time closing high of $201.91 back in March 2021.

If Disney can return to its previous all-time highs, the $1000 investment would be worth $2,063.52. This would represent a return of 106% for investors.