The US Is 'Going Backwards In Time': Here's What Dave Portnoy Said In His Roe V. Wade Reaction Rant

What Happened: Dave Portnoy, who is the founder of Barstool Sports, held an emergency press conference on Twitter Inc TWTR Friday to share his personal comments on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Portnoy stressed before his rant that it was his personal opinions and not those of Barstool Sports, a company that is partially owned by Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.

Portnoy called the decision by the Supreme Court “pure insanity” and argued that we are “going backwards in time” as a country.

“It makes no sense how anybody thinks its their right to tell a woman what to do with her body,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy said some will criticize the argument and support the decision for states to decide the legality of abortion.

“What if you’re poor and live in one of those states?”

Portnoy said over 20 states have already said they’ll overturn the legality of abortion.

The Barstool Sports founder also questioned using the U.S. Constitution as the basis for deciding some rules, and referenced the same people that want to protect guns on a federal level being supporters of states deciding on issues like abortion instead of the federal government.

“At what point do you look at the Constitution and say, ‘hey this was written by people who had slaves?’”

Portnoy argued that the Constitution can’t be an end all document for years to come.

“I truly believe that if the forefathers were told that over 200 years from the time they wrote the Constitution it would still be the end all be all for all major decisions in this country they’d laugh and call us idiots,” Portnoy said in a subsequent tweet. “Let’s write laws now for year 4050 and see how they hold.”

Why It’s Important: Portnoy said he still believes the U.S. is the best country in the world by a mile, but thinks there is a huge division.

“The left and the right suck so f****** bad,” Portnoy said. “I end up having to vote for the left more because the right is taking basic rights away.”

Portnoy believes the majority of the country thinks like he does, with socially liberal ideals mixed with being fiscally conservative.

The Barstool Sports founder questions if same-sex marriage could be next on the hit list by the Supreme Court.

“That’s why we have to vote for the morons like Biden.”

Portnoy said in a follow-up tweet that the Supreme Court decision changes his opinion that the Republicans would take control of the White House in a landslide in the next presidential election.

Portnoy and Barstool Sports have often been linked to leaning towards the conservative side. The comments from the founder could be surprising to some.

