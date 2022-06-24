Read How Analysts Reacted To Darden Restaurants' Q4 Results

by

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target on Darden Restaurants Inc DRI to $122 (3% upside) from $140 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.

analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target on to $122 (3% upside) from $140 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. The analyst noted that FY23 guidance is predicated on normalization in inflation trends in the second half and has lowered his FY23 EPS estimate to $7.60 from $8.41 to reflect guidance commentary.

The analyst believes DRI's current valuation reflects an attractive longer-term outlook on the one hand and heightened near- and medium-term uncertainty on the other.

Truist analyst Jake Bartlett reduced the price target to $136 (15% upside) from $180 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.

analyst Jake Bartlett reduced the price target to $136 (15% upside) from $180 but kept a Buy rating on the shares. RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril lowered the price target on Darden to $143 (21% upside) from $151 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.

analyst Christopher Carril lowered the price target on Darden to $143 (21% upside) from $151 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered the price target on Darden to $124 (5% upside) from $152 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.

analyst Brian Mullan lowered the price target on Darden to $124 (5% upside) from $152 and kept a Hold rating on the shares. Baird analyst David Tarantino lowered the firm's price target on Darden to $136 from $146.

analyst David Tarantino lowered the firm's price target on Darden to $136 from $146. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $130 (10% upside).

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $130 (10% upside). Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $161 to $148 (25% upside).

kept an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $161 to $148 (25% upside). Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $175 to $152 (28% upside).

analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $175 to $152 (28% upside). Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $134 to $140 (18% upside).

analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $134 to $140 (18% upside). Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $153 to $150 (27% upside).

analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $153 to $150 (27% upside). Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight and reduced the price target from $135 to $130 (10% upside).

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight and reduced the price target from $135 to $130 (10% upside). Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $135 (14% upside).

analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $135 (14% upside). Price Action: DRI shares are trading higher by 2.27% at $118.22 on the last check Friday.

