Read How Analysts Reacted To Darden Restaurants' Q4 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 2:48 PM | 2 min read
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target on Darden Restaurants Inc DRI to $122 (3% upside) from $140 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted that FY23 guidance is predicated on normalization in inflation trends in the second half and has lowered his FY23 EPS estimate to $7.60 from $8.41 to reflect guidance commentary.
  • The analyst believes DRI's current valuation reflects an attractive longer-term outlook on the one hand and heightened near- and medium-term uncertainty on the other.
  • RelatedEarnings Beat, Dividend Hike, New Buyback: Darden Restaurants' Q4 Highlights
  • Truist analyst Jake Bartlett reduced the price target to $136 (15% upside) from $180 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril lowered the price target on Darden to $143 (21% upside) from $151 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered the price target on Darden to $124 (5% upside) from $152 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino lowered the firm's price target on Darden to $136 from $146.
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $130 (10% upside).
  • Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $161 to $148 (25% upside).
  • Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $175 to $152 (28% upside).
  • Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $134 to $140 (18% upside).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $153 to $150 (27% upside).
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight and reduced the price target from $135 to $130 (10% upside).
  • Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $135 (14% upside).
  • Price Action: DRI shares are trading higher by 2.27% at $118.22 on the last check Friday.

