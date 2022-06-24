ñol

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. China Online Education Gr COE - P/E: 1.72
  2. Acme United ACU - P/E: 9.5
  3. RLX Technology RLX - P/E: 7.17
  4. United Natural Foods UNFI - P/E: 9.64
  5. Herbalife Nutrition HLF - P/E: 6.27

This quarter, China Online Education Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.38 in Q4 and is now $-0.94. Acme United's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.22, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.6. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.74%, which has increased by 0.2% from 1.54% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, RLX Technology experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.06 in Q4 and is now $0.04. United Natural Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.1, which has decreased by 2.65% compared to Q2, which was 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.99, which has increased by 73.68% compared to Q4, which was 0.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.71%, which has decreased by 1.82% from last quarter's yield of 3.53%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

