An Apple Inc AAPL plan meant for students who use its Music app is the latest to fall victim to creeping inflation.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company will now charge students $5.99 instead of the $4.99 it charged previously, reported AppleInsider.

The price hike was noted by app developer Michael Burkhardt who said in a Twitter thread that Apple raised prices for the Student plan in some countries, but not in the United States earlier.

Apple Music Student is $6 now? When was this change made? pic.twitter.com/SKRKPuFgzY — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 23, 2022

The U.S, United Kingdom, and Canada price changes took place on June 22 or June 23, noted Apple Insider citing an archived version of Apple’s webpage.

Why It Matters: Apple did not announce the price change publicly, according to AppleInsider.

The prices for other Apple Music plans remain unchanged and a standard plan still costs $9.99. A family plan will set users back $14.99 and the Apple Music Voice plan is priced at $4.99.

Previously Apple had reportedly hiked prices for Apple Music in countries such as Australia, India, Israel, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares rose 2.2% to $138.27 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

