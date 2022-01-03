This Tesla Model Has Been Named The Best Selling Vehicle in Switzerland, Not Just Best Selling EV

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been enjoying huge growth, with Q4 deliveries setting a new record and far surpassing Wall Street estimates. In light of the company's growth, one Tesla model is setting a high mark not just in the EV space, but for the auto industry as a whole.

As shared by Tesmanian, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling vehicle in Switzerland in 2021. Usually these titles are accompanied by best-selling electric vehicle, but this time, the Model 3 out sold every other vehicle in Switzerland, gas or electric.

Model 3 is Switzerlands top selling vehicle for the year..! Remind me bmw about the 'no demand for EV's' thing? pic.twitter.com/VOJusj64tE — Rob Dickinson (@Rjdlandscapes) January 3, 2022

The distinction comes despite the Model 3's still relatively high price point, especially compared to budget gas-powered cars. But while an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle may cost less up front, the more expensive fuel and maintenance costs can make even an expensive EV seem thrifty.

If Tesla releases its $25,000 mystery vehicle anytime soon and ramps up production, as it has with the Model 3 and Model Y, it could signal the final nail in the coffin of ICE vehicles.

