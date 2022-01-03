 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Tesla Model Has Been Named The Best Selling Vehicle in Switzerland, Not Just Best Selling EV

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
This Tesla Model Has Been Named The Best Selling Vehicle in Switzerland, Not Just Best Selling EV

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been enjoying huge growth, with Q4 deliveries setting a new record and far surpassing Wall Street estimates. In light of the company's growth, one Tesla model is setting a high mark not just in the EV space, but for the auto industry as a whole.

As shared by Tesmanian, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling vehicle in Switzerland in 2021. Usually these titles are accompanied by best-selling electric vehicle, but this time, the Model 3 out sold every other vehicle in Switzerland, gas or electric. 

The distinction comes despite the Model 3's still relatively high price point, especially compared to budget gas-powered cars. But while an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle may cost less up front, the more expensive fuel and maintenance costs can make even an expensive EV seem thrifty.

If Tesla releases its $25,000 mystery vehicle anytime soon and ramps up production, as it has with the Model 3 and Model Y, it could signal the final nail in the coffin of ICE vehicles.

Related Story: Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Ford's Stock Could Offer Investors 40% To The Upside In 2022
FuelCell Energy Shares Approach Resistance: What's Next?
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Immix Biopharma Shares Spike Higher
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Did Elon Musk Open A Tesla Dealership In Xinjiang?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com