5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Natural Resources NRP - P/E: 5.16 APA APA - P/E: 5.36 California Resources CRC - P/E: 6.05 North American NOA - P/E: 9.96 Petrobras Brasileiro PBR - P/E: 2.64

Natural Resources's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $3.11, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.42. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.22%, which has increased by 1.37% from 4.85% in the previous quarter.

APA saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.29 in Q4 to $1.92 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.31%, which has decreased by 0.14% from 1.45% last quarter.

California Resources saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.13 in Q4 to $1.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.53%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 1.69% in the previous quarter.

North American's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.4, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.39%, which has decreased by 0.74% from last quarter's yield of 2.13%.

Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.65 in Q4 to $1.32 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 20.08%, which has decreased by 12.81% from 32.89% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.