EXCLUSIVE: trivago Divulges Sought-After Summer Vacation Destinations, Consumer Travel Trends

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read

Global accommodations search platform trivago N.V. TRVG revealed the top 10 sought-after destinations for the 2022 summer.

What Happened? Las Vegas won the No. 1 spot, and Florida was the ultimate location for the July 4th weekend. 

The average price of a double room over the holiday weekend is $277, with the average length of stay between 4 to 6 days.

There were several affordable hidden gems still available for booking this season, including Providence, Rhode Island, at $231 per night. 

For those seeking something more international, there are several options with an average price per night ranging from $45-$97.

Why Does It Matter? A recent survey by the company also indicated a higher willingness to spend to get away, despite the 40-year record high inflation rate in the U.S. 

Consumer outlook was positive, with 83% betting on 2022 as their best summer yet, 64% were willing to spend more, and 63% looked to a bucket list trip sooner than planned due to the pandemic. 

The data reflected a significant price increase since 2019 and year over year for travel in June, July, and August. 

The average price per night in the U.S. rose from $151 in 2019 to $205 in 2022. 

Global averages climbed from $123 in 2019 vs. $147 in 2022.

While travelers expressed willingness to splurge, they also sought the best deal. 

Many consider mid-week travel more affordable. Saturday was the best time to book, saving consumers an average of 2% per night. 

Price Action: TRVG shares closed lower by 1.26% at $1.57 on Wednesday.

