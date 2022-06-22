Read Why Cowen Downgraded This Fast-Food Restaurant Chain

by

Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles has downgraded Jack In The Box Inc JACK to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $68 (17% upside) from $115.

analyst Andrew M. Charles has downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $68 (17% upside) from $115. Andrew thinks the challenging quick-service restaurant industry sales backdrop and Jack's above-industry levels of pricing & inflation present headwinds for the company's development.

: Jack In The Box Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates The analyst said he was concerned about Jack's negative same-store sales in the second half of 2022 due to proprietary survey data indicating lagging value perceptions compared to its peers.

Price Action: JACK shares are trading lower by 2.80% at $58.32 on the last check Wednesday.

