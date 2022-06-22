ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Cowen Downgraded This Fast-Food Restaurant Chain

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles has downgraded Jack In The Box Inc JACK to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $68 (17% upside) from $115.
  • Andrew thinks the challenging quick-service restaurant industry sales backdrop and Jack's above-industry levels of pricing & inflation present headwinds for the company's development.
  • RelatedJack In The Box Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
  • The analyst said he was concerned about Jack's negative same-store sales in the second half of 2022 due to proprietary survey data indicating lagging value perceptions compared to its peers.
  • Price Action: JACK shares are trading lower by 2.80% at $58.32 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst Ratings