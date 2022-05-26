Jack In The Box Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

by

Jack In The Box Inc JACK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25.3% year-on-year to $322.29 million, missing the consensus of $340.81 million.

Jack In The Box system same-store sales decreased 0.8%, while Del Taco's same-store sales pro-forma climbed 2.5%.

Company-operated same-store sales rose 1.7%, while Franchise same-store sales declined 1.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 51% Y/Y to $28.5 million.

The operating margin was 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 41% to $38.2 million.

The company held $84.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 17, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $1.16 missed the consensus of $1.38.

Outlook: Jack In The Box expects FY22 Operating EPS of $5.80 - $6.10 versus the consensus of $6.59.

