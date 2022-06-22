Telsey Advisory Cuts Nike Price Target - Read Why

by

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández has lowered the price target on Nike Inc NKE to $140 (32% upside) from $170 and kept Outperform rating on the shares.

While the near term is choppy, the analyst remains positive on NKE as demand for its products remains strong, given the benefit from enhanced connections with consumers.

Nike will release Q4 earnings on June 27, after markets close.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Nike with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $157 to $123 (16% upside).

NKE shares are trading lower by 2.50% at $105.96 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

