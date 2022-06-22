Canadian National Railway Reveals Investments In Ontario & Alberta

by

plans to invest ~C$430 million in Ontario and ~C$365 million in Alberta in 2022. The plan includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units, company-wide decarbonization initiatives, and network improvements.

The investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the safe movement of goods.

"We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate," commented Sean Finn, EVP, Corporate Services, and Chief Legal Officer of CN.

Price Action: CNI shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $110.51 on the last check Wednesday.

