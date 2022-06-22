Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

ACCO Brands ACCO - P/E: 5.47 Cornerstone Building CNR - P/E: 4.08 GEE Group JOB - P/E: 2.02 JELD-WEN Holding JELD - P/E: 8.99 Star Bulk Carriers SBLK - P/E: 3.36

This quarter, ACCO Brands experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.54 in Q4 and is now $0.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.85%, which has increased by 0.14% from last quarter's yield of 3.71%.

This quarter, Cornerstone Building experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.73 in Q4 and is now $0.66. GEE Group has been featured as a value stock. GEE Group's Q2 EPS sits at $0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). JELD-WEN Holding has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.16, which has decreased by 66.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $1.72, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.96. Its most recent dividend yield is at 19.64%, which has decreased by 9.74% from 29.38% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.