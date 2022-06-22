ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 10:49 AM | 2 min read

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 2.97
  2. Companhia De Saneamento SBS - P/E: 9.83
  3. OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.33
  4. UGI UGI - P/E: 5.49
  5. NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.25

Pampa Energia has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.79, which has increased by 155.71% compared to Q4, which was 0.7. Companhia De Saneamento has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.27, which has increased by 80.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.83%, which has increased by 0.76% from 1.07% in the previous quarter.

OGE Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.39, which has increased by 414.81% compared to Q4, which was 0.27. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.11%, which has decreased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 4.56%.

This quarter, UGI experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.93 in Q1 and is now $1.91. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.06%, which has increased by 1.05% from last quarter's yield of 3.01%.

NRG Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $7.17, which has increased by 512.07% compared to Q4, which was -1.74. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.53%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 3.63% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews