China's Li Auto Unveils Smart SUV 'Li L9'

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Li Auto Inc LI has unveiled its smart SUV for families, Li L9.
  • Li L9 is a six-seat, full-size flagship SUV. Its self-developed range extension and chassis systems provide drivability with a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers.
  • Li L9 also features the company's self-developed autonomous driving system, Li AD Max, and vehicle safety measures.
  • The SUV is priced at RMB459,800 and is open for reservation starting June 21.
  • Delivery will commence by the end of August 2022.
  • Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 8.44% at $35.95 on the last check Tuesday.

