China's Li Auto Unveils Smart SUV 'Li L9'

Li Auto Inc LI has unveiled its smart SUV for families, Li L9.

has unveiled its smart SUV for families, Li L9. Li L9 is a six-seat, full-size flagship SUV. Its self-developed range extension and chassis systems provide drivability with a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers.

Li L9 also features the company's self-developed autonomous driving system, Li AD Max, and vehicle safety measures.

The SUV is priced at RMB459,800 and is open for reservation starting June 21.

Delivery will commence by the end of August 2022.

Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 8.44% at $35.95 on the last check Tuesday.

