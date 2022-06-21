Janus International Taps GE Executive Anselm Wong As Finance Chief

by

Janus International Group Inc JBI has appointed Anselm Wong as EVP and CFO, effective July 1, 2022. Wong will succeed Scott Sannes.

has appointed Anselm Wong as EVP and CFO, effective July 1, 2022. Wong will succeed Scott Sannes. Wong brings 25 years of experience in finance leadership and strategy roles to oversee Janus' finance organization.

Wong joins Janus from General Electric Co GE , where he served as CFO of GE Digital. He previously served as Vice President and Deputy CFO at Resideo Technologies Inc REZI , where he was responsible for building a finance organization connected with its spin-off from Honeywell International Inc HON .

, where he served as CFO of GE Digital. He previously served as Vice President and Deputy CFO at , where he was responsible for building a finance organization connected with its spin-off from . Outlook : Janus also reaffirmed its FY22 forecast. Janus expects revenue of $890 million - $910 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $193 million - $200 million.

: Janus also reaffirmed its forecast. Janus expects revenue of $890 million - $910 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $193 million - $200 million. Price Action: JBI shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $9.57 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.