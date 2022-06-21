FedEx Takes 150 Electric Vehicle Delivery From BrightDrop; More To Come

- FedEx Corp FDX has received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors Co GM decarbonizing last-mile delivery.
- The move marks a crucial milestone for FedEx, which plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions by 2040.
- "In just under six months, we've taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today's climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that's no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop," commented Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx.
- The first 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s were delivered throughout Southern California to subsidiary FedEx Express.
- FedEx will be incorporating 2,500 total Zevo 600s across its operations over the next few years.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.30% at $230.68 and GM higher by 3.26% at $32.92 on the last check Tuesday.
