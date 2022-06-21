Why AbbVie Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AbbVie Inc ABBV shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application for atogepant to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults.

Atogepant was approved by the FDA for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults in September 2021. It is available in the U.S. as the first and only gepant developed specifically for the preventive treatment of migraine and is now under review by the FDA to expand the episodic indication to also treat patients with chronic migraine.

If approved, atogepant would be the first gepant approved for the broad indication of the preventive treatment of migraine, including episodic and chronic.

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie has traded between $175.91 and $105.56 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.22% at $142.73 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of AbbVie.