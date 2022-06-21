ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Healthcare Triangle Stock Is Soaring Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 8:52 AM | 1 min read

Healthcare Triangle Inc HCTI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a $2 million buyback program. 

Healthcare Triangle's board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $2 million of its stock. The company said it expects to fund the buyback through existing cash balances.

Repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be available for use in connection with the company's stock plans and for other corporate purposes. 

"We strongly believe there is a disconnect between our current share price and the intrinsic value of our common stock, based on what we believe to be Healthcare Triangle's future earnings potential," said Suresh Venkatachari, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

Healthcare Triangle is a provider of healthcare and life sciences cloud transformation, managed services and data analytics platform.

See Also: 24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

HCTI Price Action: Healthcare Triangle has traded between $4.35 and 61 cents per share over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 75.56% at $1.58 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsPenny StocksBuybacksMoversTrading Ideas