ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mizuho Sees Qualcomm, Qorvo, Skyworks Well Positioned For Global 5G Ramps Amid Odds - Read Full Take

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated Buy on Qualcomm Inc QCOMQorvo, Inc QRVO, and Skyworks Solutions, Inc SWKS.
  • However, he slashed the price targets of Qualcomm from $185 to $168 (34% upside), Qorvo from $128 to $110 (12% upside), and Skyworks from $170 to $150 (62% upside).
  • His checks into the handset supply chain indicated downside risk to JunQ and 2H22 consensus expectations, with slower China reopening, weaker consumer demand, and inventory build as headwinds for handsets.
  • He believed QCOM is well-positioned in the smartphone market as a technology leader with a long-term focus on 5G and expanding into new markets in RF and Auto.
  • He saw QRVO positioned well for the upcoming 5G ramps around the globe, with smartphones driven by upcoming iPhones and China OEM 5G handset launches and a significant 50-60% dollar RF content increase per handset vs. 4G.
  • He believed QRVO could see headwinds from a softer China handset market, supply chain challenges, and increasing competition. 
  • He saw SWKS positioned well for the upcoming 5G ramps around the globe driven by strong iPhone, Korean OEM share gains and China OEM traction, and a significant 50-100% dollar RF content increase per handset vs. 4G. 
  • SWKS also has opportunities in its broad markets business with growth in IoT/auto/industrials, improving SWKS's gross margins towards its target. 
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 3.67% at $125.44 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech