Executives Sell Around $12M Of 3 Stocks

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday after recording losses in the previous week. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Smart Sand

The Trade: Smart Sand, Inc. SND Director Enrique Jose Feliciano sold a total of 2,552,462 shares at an average price of $3.18. The insider received around $8.11 million from selling those shares.

Smart Sand, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share. What Smart Sand Does: Smart Sand Inc is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company that offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions.

Enphase Energy

The Trade: Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH Director Ian Joseph Malchow sold a total of 12,500 shares at an average price of $188.00. The insider received around $2.35 million as a result of the transaction.

Director Ian Joseph Malchow sold a total of 12,500 shares at an average price of $188.00. The insider received around $2.35 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: BMO Capital recently maintained Enphase Energy with an Outperform and raised the price target from $215 to $240.

BMO Capital recently maintained Enphase Energy with an Outperform and raised the price target from $215 to $240. What Enphase Energy Does: Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform.

McKesson