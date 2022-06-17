5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Adobe Inc. ADBE reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Adobe shares dropped 5% to $346.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN named Heather Plutino as Chief Financial Officer. Citi Trends shares gained 4.4% to $24.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is scheduled to disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022, on June 17, 2022. Alithya shares fell 0.4% to close at $2.51 on Thursday.

