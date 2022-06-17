ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 3:14 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Adobe Inc. ADBE reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Adobe shares dropped 5% to $346.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN named Heather Plutino as Chief Financial Officer. Citi Trends shares gained 4.4% to $24.19 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is scheduled to disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022, on June 17, 2022. Alithya shares fell 0.4% to close at $2.51 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Roku, Inc. ROKU disclosed a partnership with Walmart to allow e-commerce shopping directly on the platform. Roku shares gained 4.4% to $82.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV shares dropped more than 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Revlon shares fell 3.6% to $1.88 in after-hours trading, following a 13.3% decline in regular trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas