5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Adobe Inc. ADBE reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Adobe shares dropped 5% to $346.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN named Heather Plutino as Chief Financial Officer. Citi Trends shares gained 4.4% to $24.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is scheduled to disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022, on June 17, 2022. Alithya shares fell 0.4% to close at $2.51 on Thursday.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU disclosed a partnership with Walmart to allow e-commerce shopping directly on the platform. Roku shares gained 4.4% to $82.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Revlon, Inc. REV shares dropped more than 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Revlon shares fell 3.6% to $1.88 in after-hours trading, following a 13.3% decline in regular trading session.
