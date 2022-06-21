Elon Musk Addresses Whether Twitter Deal Would Get Tesla In Trouble In China

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday he believes there will not be any issues related to running his electric vehicle business in China in case the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR take-private deal is finalized in the near future.

A self-proclaimed free speech advocate, the billionaire entrepreneur said he believes China does not interfere with the free speech of the press in the United States.

“China does not attempt to interfere with the free speech of the press in the U.S., as far as I’m aware,” Musk, participating virtually, told Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum being held in Doha.

Musk noted Twitter does not operate in China, adding that he would like to get 80% of North America and half the world on Twitter. “Which means the service needs to be appealing to people. They can’t be harassed.”

