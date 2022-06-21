Musk Lists These As 'Still Unresolved Matters' With The Twitter Deal

Elon Musk's Twitter, Inc. TWTR deal hangs in limbo amid several uncertainties. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer outlined the issues while speaking virtually at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Determining the number of spam accounts on the platform is still an unresolved issue, Musk said, while speaking to Bloomberg editor John Micklethwait.

"The proportion of fake, spam and bot accounts on the service is 'still a very significant matter,'" Musk said.

Secondly, the world's richest man also said it remains to be seen whether the debt portion for financing the deal can be mobilized. He has negotiated a deal to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion in total.

Musk in late May increased his commitment toward the Twitter buy to $33.5 billion, and banks, led by Morgan Stanley MS, have committed to provide up to $12.5 billion in margin loans.

He also said Twitter shareholders have to vote to approve the transaction.

Twitter shares were rising 1.88% to $38.51 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

