Why Does Elon Musk Feel 'Swindled' When He Drinks This Sparkling Water Brand?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk, who has in the past expressed his preference for Coca-Cola Company's KO Diet Coke, is visibly displeased with National Beverage Corp.'s FIZZ carbonated water brand Lacroix.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Saturday tweeted that Lacroix is like drinking some sparkling water, while looking at a fruit and imagining the flavor really hard.

This is in apparent reference to the bland taste of the drink.

Related Link: LiDAR Manufacturers Lobby to Whip Up Political Support; Elon Musk Had One Word To Say About It

Lacroix is a carbonated water brand that originated in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and it is now being distributed by National Beverage Corporation. It comes in many different flavors.

Musk reacted to Markus' tweet and said, "I feel swindled every time I drink one."

I feel swindled every time I drink one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

The Tesla CEO's statement is in contrast to the copious praise he heaped on Diet Coke earlier this month. He also said he loves the soda fountain version served at movie theaters along with "salt & butter popcorn."