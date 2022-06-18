LiDAR Manufacturers Lobby to Whip Up Political Support; Elon Musk Had One Word To Say About It

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA Elon Musk has been a proponent of camera vision for self-driving technology, and he minces no word while expressing his dislike for LiDAR technology. Tesla calls its camera-based autopilot system Tesla Vision.

On Friday, Musk's attention was called to a coalition formed by LiDAR manufacturers, which is meant to serve as a policy advocacy group. These companies included Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR, AudioEye, Inc. AEYE, Cepton, Inc. CPTN, Ouster, Inc. OUST, and Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY.

In a statement, the companies highlighted the technical superiority of LiDAR over camera and radar, primarily focusing on its ability to function equally well in light or dark conditions as well as in other degraded visual conditions where other sensors fall short.

They also claimed that LiDAR has the resolution needed to detect pedestrians even when they are not moving.

"To exclude lidar in crash-avoidance technology is to ignore half of the equation," the LiDAR manufacturers said.

The coalition called on government recognition of these facts in policy.

"With multiple ongoing rule-makings such as NHTSA's proposed updates to the New Car Assessment Program and automatic emergency braking with PAEB, it is critical that all policies reflect the capabilities and limitations of sensors incorporated into vehicle safety technologies," the LiDAR makers urged.

Musk had a single word observation on the development. He termed these arguments as lame.

