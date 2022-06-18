Elon Musk Acknowledges This Automaker As Doing 'Pretty Well' In Electrification

The Biden administration's backing of legacy automakers as potential leaders of the U.S. electric vehicle market has always drawn the ire of Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA supporters.

A Tesla influencer going by the twitter handle @SawyerMerritt on Friday shared a screenshot of a CNBC video showing Tesla as the undisputed leader of the U.S. EV market in the first quarter.

He captioned it with a sarcastic comment congratulating General Motor Corporation GM on leading the EV pack, tagging Tesla's Elon Musk. Ironically, GM was not featured in the list of the top four, and its numbers were clubbed in the "Others" category.

Musk had an observation to make. Replying to the tweet, he said Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF is doing pretty well.

Hyundai is doing pretty well — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2022

South Korea's Hyundai, according to CNBC, was the second-ranked EV maker in the U.S. in the quarter, with a 9% share compared to the frontrunner Tesla's 75.8% share.

Volkswagen AG VWAGY and Ford Motor Company F each had around 4.5% market share, while the rest combined under the "Others" category had a 6.1% market share.

Hyundai USA sells the Kona and Ioniq 5 electric SUVs, and Tuscan and Sante Fe SUVS, both of which have hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The automaker also sells a fuel-cell energy SUV called Nexo as well as the Elantra and Sonata hybrid sedans.

Photo: Courtesy of Ministério Das Comunicaçõe on Flickr