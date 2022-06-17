Rivian Automotive Plans To Construct Wind Turbine At Illinois Campus

by

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN plans to establish a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus in Illinois.

plans to establish a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus in Illinois. The automaker expects to generate clean energy to enable new R1 vehicles to be powered by renewables for their first charge.

Rivian installed a 783-kilowatt solar canopy in early 2022, which is scheduled to begin generating electricity later in summer.

The turbine is designed for a capacity of at least 2.8 megawatts and to be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.

To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy, a Virginia-based renewable energy development company.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $26.94 on the last check Friday.

