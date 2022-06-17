Rivian Automotive Plans To Construct Wind Turbine At Illinois Campus

- Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN plans to establish a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus in Illinois.
- The automaker expects to generate clean energy to enable new R1 vehicles to be powered by renewables for their first charge.
- Rivian installed a 783-kilowatt solar canopy in early 2022, which is scheduled to begin generating electricity later in summer.
- The turbine is designed for a capacity of at least 2.8 megawatts and to be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.
- To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy, a Virginia-based renewable energy development company.
- Price Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $26.94 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.