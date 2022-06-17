ñol

Rivian Automotive Plans To Construct Wind Turbine At Illinois Campus

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN plans to establish a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus in Illinois.
  • The automaker expects to generate clean energy to enable new R1 vehicles to be powered by renewables for their first charge.
  • Rivian installed a 783-kilowatt solar canopy in early 2022, which is scheduled to begin generating electricity later in summer.
  • The turbine is designed for a capacity of at least 2.8 megawatts and to be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.
  • To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy, a Virginia-based renewable energy development company.
  • Price Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $26.94 on the last check Friday.

