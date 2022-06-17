ñol

Lucid Group Opens Retail Studio In Colorado

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Electric car maker Lucid Group Inc LCID has opened its first studio location in Denver, Colorado, at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
  • The studio marks twenty-seven studios and service center locations open in North America.
  • The Lucid Studio in Cherry Creek will be open to the public on June 18.
  • "The state of Colorado's ambitious plans to support the acceleration of widespread electrification closely align with our mission to inspire the adoption of electric vehicles," said Zak Edson, Lucid's VP of Sales and Service.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 7.65% at $16.74 on the last check Friday.

