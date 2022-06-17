Stephens Analyst Remains Cautious On Fubo's Latest Launch - Read Why

by

Launching this weekend, Pick'em games will allow viewers to predict outcomes of live sporting events directly from the fuboTV Inc FUBO streaming service, Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted.

streaming service, analyst Nicholas Zangler noted. For now, viewers can earn points and compete with friends.

However, later it will introduce prizing, where he saw fubo can leverage unique partnerships and sponsorships with consumer-facing brands.

In Arizona and Iowa, where the fubo Sportsbook is operational, Pick'em Games integrates with the fubo Sportsbook, with viewers able to scan on-screen QR codes to place real-money wagers aligned with their Pick'em selections seamlessly.

He remained intrigued with FUBO's unique opportunity to attract advertisers through differentiated, highly engaging advertising campaigns in a way few others can provide by leveraging the interactive gaming and gambling features offered by an integrated fuboTV/fubo Sportsbook platform.

However, he also remained on the sidelines, waiting for unique advertising campaigns to materialize and more evidence consumers value the integration of the fubo Sportsbook.

He had an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $6 on the stock.

Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 8.40% at $2.78 on the last check Friday.

