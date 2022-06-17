Stephens Analyst Remains Cautious On Fubo's Latest Launch - Read Why

- Launching this weekend, Pick'em games will allow viewers to predict outcomes of live sporting events directly from the fuboTV Inc FUBO streaming service, Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted.
- For now, viewers can earn points and compete with friends.
- However, later it will introduce prizing, where he saw fubo can leverage unique partnerships and sponsorships with consumer-facing brands.
- In Arizona and Iowa, where the fubo Sportsbook is operational, Pick'em Games integrates with the fubo Sportsbook, with viewers able to scan on-screen QR codes to place real-money wagers aligned with their Pick'em selections seamlessly.
- He remained intrigued with FUBO's unique opportunity to attract advertisers through differentiated, highly engaging advertising campaigns in a way few others can provide by leveraging the interactive gaming and gambling features offered by an integrated fuboTV/fubo Sportsbook platform.
- However, he also remained on the sidelines, waiting for unique advertising campaigns to materialize and more evidence consumers value the integration of the fubo Sportsbook.
- He had an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $6 on the stock.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 8.40% at $2.78 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.