London's Gatwick Airport To Fly Lesser Number Of Flights During Summer Season

- Gatwick Airport in London is reducing the number of flights during the peak summer period due to staff shortages.
- The decision to temporarily reduce flights follows a review of its operations to help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service."
- The daily flights will be cut to 825 in July and 850 in August. Reuters reported that the numbers are from around 900 flights on peak days in August.
- Stewart Wingate, the airport's chief executive, said that during the week of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, several companies operating at the airport had struggled because of staff shortages.
- "By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers - and also our airlines - to better match their flying programs with their available resources," he said.
- Wingate said the decision would allow the airlines and passengers to plan and avoid last-minute cancellations.
- Airlines including Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKF and Easyjet ESYJY have already announced plans to reduce flights this summer, as per the Reuters report.
