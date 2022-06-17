ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

London's Gatwick Airport To Fly Lesser Number Of Flights During Summer Season

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 7:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Gatwick Airport in London is reducing the number of flights during the peak summer period due to staff shortages.
  • The decision to temporarily reduce flights follows a review of its operations to help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service."
  • The daily flights will be cut to 825 in July and 850 in August. Reuters reported that the numbers are from around 900 flights on peak days in August.
  • Stewart Wingate, the airport's chief executive, said that during the week of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, several companies operating at the airport had struggled because of staff shortages.
  • "By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers - and also our airlines - to better match their flying programs with their available resources," he said.
  • Wingate said the decision would allow the airlines and passengers to plan and avoid last-minute cancellations.
  • Airlines including Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKF and Easyjet ESYJY have already announced plans to reduce flights this summer, as per the Reuters report.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral