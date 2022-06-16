ñol

Honda, Sony Join Forces For EVs - Read More For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and Sony Group Corp SONY have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company to engage in the sale of high-value-added electric vehicles.
  • Both Honda and Sony together will invest ¥10 billion in total. The investment ratio is 50% each.
  • The name of the new company is Sony Honda Mobility Inc.
  • In March, the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding this strategic alliance.
  • Sony and Honda plan to establish the new company within 2022 and begin selling EVs and providing mobility services in 2025.
  • Price Action: HMC shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $24.30 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

