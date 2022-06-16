Honda, Sony Join Forces For EVs - Read More For Details

- Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and Sony Group Corp SONY have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company to engage in the sale of high-value-added electric vehicles.
- Both Honda and Sony together will invest ¥10 billion in total. The investment ratio is 50% each.
- The name of the new company is Sony Honda Mobility Inc.
- In March, the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding this strategic alliance.
- Sony and Honda plan to establish the new company within 2022 and begin selling EVs and providing mobility services in 2025.
- Price Action: HMC shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $24.30 on the last check Thursday.
