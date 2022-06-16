Verizon Slashes Broadband Prices For Domestic Mobile Users By 38%

by

Verizon Communications Inc VZ slashed its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available.

Verizon will launch the plan in over 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans to help them beat the inflation.

The $25 a month offer does not require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber.

The previous Fios plan started at $40 a month.

Verizon aims to upgrade mobile customers to higher-priced plans as it pushes faster 5G products, Bloomberg reports.

Verizon will also hike the prices on limited mobile data plans by $6 per line or $12 per family within months after a similar price raise. AT&T Inc T also looked to a similar hike.

Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 1.49% at $48.42 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

