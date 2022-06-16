Verizon Slashes Broadband Prices For Domestic Mobile Users By 38%

- Verizon Communications Inc VZ slashed its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available.
- Verizon will launch the plan in over 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans to help them beat the inflation.
- The $25 a month offer does not require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber.
- The previous Fios plan started at $40 a month.
- Verizon aims to upgrade mobile customers to higher-priced plans as it pushes faster 5G products, Bloomberg reports.
- Verizon will also hike the prices on limited mobile data plans by $6 per line or $12 per family within months after a similar price raise. AT&T Inc T also looked to a similar hike.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 1.49% at $48.42 on the last check Thursday.
