Parsons Assists US Defense Health Agency On Omnibus IV Contract

The U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) has selected Parsons Corp PSN to provide health-related research and development and additional activities of interest for the Department of Defense and the Military Healthcare System.

to provide health-related research and development and additional activities of interest for the Department of Defense and the Military Healthcare System. Omnibus IV is a five-year multiple-award IDIQ contract with one five-year option period and a $10 billion ceiling value.

The Omnibus IV Military Medical Research and Development contract is a continuation of successful past government investments focused on discovering and integrating medical innovations and material solutions.

Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 3.65% at $36.48 on the last check Thursday.

