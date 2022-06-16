ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Parsons Assists US Defense Health Agency On Omnibus IV Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) has selected Parsons Corp PSN to provide health-related research and development and additional activities of interest for the Department of Defense and the Military Healthcare System.
  • Omnibus IV is a five-year multiple-award IDIQ contract with one five-year option period and a $10 billion ceiling value.
  • The Omnibus IV Military Medical Research and Development contract is a continuation of successful past government investments focused on discovering and integrating medical innovations and material solutions.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 3.65% at $36.48 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts