A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

ChoiceOne Finl Servs COFS - P/E: 7.11 Trinity Capital TRIN - P/E: 4.57 Morgan Stanley MS - P/E: 9.67 Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR - P/E: 7.31 Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN - P/E: 7.29

This quarter, ChoiceOne Finl Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.66 in Q4 and is now $0.74. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.52%, which has increased by 0.54% from 3.98% last quarter.

Trinity Capital's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.54, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.38. Most recently, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share at $2.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.33%, which has increased by 0.35% from 2.98% in the previous quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q4 to $0.19 now. Most recently, Donnelley Financial Solns reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.07.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.