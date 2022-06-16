ñol

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 11:02 AM | 2 min read

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. California Resources CRC - P/E: 7.15
  2. Matador Resources MTDR - P/E: 9.8
  3. Occidental Petroleum OXY - P/E: 9.12
  4. Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG - P/E: 3.46
  5. YPF YPF - P/E: 6.23

California Resources saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.13 in Q4 to $1.13 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.53%, which has decreased by 0.16% from last quarter's yield of 1.69%.

Matador Resources saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.26 in Q4 to $2.32 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.38%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 0.45% last quarter.

This quarter, Occidental Petroleum experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.48 in Q4 and is now $2.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.83%, which has decreased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 1.34%.

Dynagas LNG Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q3 to $0.23 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from last quarter's yield of 6.05%.

This quarter, YPF experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.0 in Q4 and is now $0.64. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

