NFL Star JJ Watt Trolls DraftKings Over Stock Price, How The Internet Responded

Sports betting company DraftKings Inc. DKNG seemingly drew the ire of National Football League defensive end JJ Watt when it unwisely tagged the Arizona Cardinals star in a tweet.

What Happened: Watt shared a photo from the Cardinals preseason minicamp on his Twitter TWTR Wednesday. In the photo, Watt is throwing a football downfield.

“F*** it, Hop down there somewhere,” Watt captioned the photo referring to Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DraftKings shared the post from Watt with the caption “Intercepted.”

Less than two minutes later, Watt clapped back at DraftKings by sharing a one-year chart of the company's stock performance.

“You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon….” Watt quipped.

you might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon… https://t.co/HiGkq6A1X0 pic.twitter.com/N68BXLZe8u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 15, 2022

DraftKings shares have traded between a range of $9.77 and $64.58 over the last 52 weeks. Shares of the sports betting company are down 75% over the last year and are down 56% year-to-date in 2022.

The post by Watt quickly circulated on Twitter with many pointing to the great response.

Just like quarterbacks have feared Watt, who has 102 sacks in 135 NFL games, DraftKings might add itself to the list.

Internet Responds to Watt’s Post: Sports betting and sports memorabilia reporter Darren Rovell took to Twitter to announce the death of DraftKings thanks to a sack by Watt.

Sports reporter Joe Pompliano also took to Twitter to declare DraftKings legally dead.

I'd like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/BbTMouxslB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 15, 2022

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared a one-word response to the post. Barstool Sports is partially owned by DraftKings rival Penn National Gaming PENN.

DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish acknowledged the post from Watt and joked that it was “too violent” and said that Watt should return his Water Payton Man of the Year Award from 2017. The award goes to a player who goes above and beyond for volunteer and charity work. Watt won the award after helping raise $37 million in efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Underdog NFL, which provides NFT news alerts mainly for fantasy football purposes, noted a great response with “Status alert: DraftKings (JJ Watt) won’t return.”

Price Action: DraftKings shares are down nearly 12% to $10.77 on Thursday at the time of publication.