Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk wants to dress up as a sink for Halloween, according to a recent social media post.

What Happened: Musk tweeted, “I’m dressing as a sink on Halloween, as they will have no choice but to let me in.”

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus responded with a meme featuring the popular 90’s boy band NSYNC, to which Musk said "In Sink" was hot.

Why It Matters: Musk, who recently made public his preference for the Republican party, said on Wednesday that “at this point, I should just wear a monocle and a top hat.”

The entrepreneur’s comments came in response to a tweet from the Daily Wire, which said he had tipped his hat towards Gov. Ron De Santis of Florida in the latter’s bid to become president.

Musk called out President Joe Biden for lavishing praise on General Motors Corp GM and its CEO Mary Barra despite the company’s less than impressive track record on electric vehicles, reported Teslarati.

Musk said Biden and the White House were under the influence of the United Auto Workers union.

“They have so much power over the White House that they can exclude Tesla from an EV Summit,” said Musk in a recent interview, reported Teslarati.

“Then you have President Biden with Mary Barra at a subsequent event, congratulating Mary for having led the EV revolution.”

On Wednesday, Musk reacted with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji after a Twitter user suggested that politicians were controlled by the unions.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 5.5% higher at $699 in the regular hours and rose 1% in the after-hours trading to $706.24 in the after-hours session.

