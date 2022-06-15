ñol

Sonoco Picks Internal Candidate Rob Dillard As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Sonoco Products Co SON has appointed Rob Dillard as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022.
  • Dillard most recently served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for Sonoco's global finance functions.
  • He succeeds Julie Albrecht, who previously announced plans to depart Sonoco on June 30, 2022.
  • RelatedSonoco Products Finance Chief To Depart In June
  • Dillard joined Sonoco in 2018 and led the company's corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions activities.
  • Dillard holds a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $54.28 on the last check Wednesday.

