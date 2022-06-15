Sonoco Picks Internal Candidate Rob Dillard As Finance Chief

by

Sonoco Products Co SON has appointed Rob Dillard as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

Dillard most recently served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for Sonoco's global finance functions.

He succeeds Julie Albrecht, who previously announced plans to depart Sonoco on June 30, 2022.

Dillard joined Sonoco in 2018 and led the company's corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Dillard holds a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $54.28 on the last check Wednesday.

