Sonoco Picks Internal Candidate Rob Dillard As Finance Chief

- Sonoco Products Co SON has appointed Rob Dillard as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022.
- Dillard most recently served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for Sonoco's global finance functions.
- He succeeds Julie Albrecht, who previously announced plans to depart Sonoco on June 30, 2022.
- Dillard joined Sonoco in 2018 and led the company's corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions activities.
- Dillard holds a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.
- Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $54.28 on the last check Wednesday.
