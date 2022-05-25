Sonoco Products Finance Chief To Depart In June

by

Sonoco Products Co SON stated that Julie Albrecht, who has served as VP and CFO since March 2019, will step down on June 30, 2022.

stated that Julie Albrecht, who has served as VP and CFO since March 2019, will step down on June 30, 2022. Albrecht will remain in the CFO role through June end to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities.

The company has undertaken a retained search of internal and external candidates for succession.

Albrecht joined Sonoco in March 2017 as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer, and Assistant CFO, holding responsibility for Sonoco's treasury, tax, and risk management functions.

Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $57.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement