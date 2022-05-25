ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sonoco Products Finance Chief To Depart In June

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 2:38 PM | 1 min read
Sonoco Products Finance Chief To Depart In June
  • Sonoco Products Co SON stated that Julie Albrecht, who has served as VP and CFO since March 2019, will step down on June 30, 2022.
  • Albrecht will remain in the CFO role through June end to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities. 
  • The company has undertaken a retained search of internal and external candidates for succession.
  • Albrecht joined Sonoco in March 2017 as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer, and Assistant CFO, holding responsibility for Sonoco's treasury, tax, and risk management functions.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $57.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement