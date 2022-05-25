Sonoco Products Finance Chief To Depart In June

- Sonoco Products Co SON stated that Julie Albrecht, who has served as VP and CFO since March 2019, will step down on June 30, 2022.
- Albrecht will remain in the CFO role through June end to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities.
- The company has undertaken a retained search of internal and external candidates for succession.
- Albrecht joined Sonoco in March 2017 as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer, and Assistant CFO, holding responsibility for Sonoco's treasury, tax, and risk management functions.
- Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $57.34 on the last check Wednesday.
