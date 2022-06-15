Who Needs TV Commercials? Tesla China Shows Off Camp Mode In New Video On Social Media

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA is notorious for not airing television commercials and spending minimal on the marketing of its products.

This doesn’t stop the company from highlighting key features of its vehicles and upcoming events, using its wide social media reach and strong word of mouth as marketing tools.

What Happened: Tesla China recently highlighted the camp mode features of Tesla vehicles in a post found on its Weibo by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt.

“Go camping,” the video reads, which features a set of parents and child taking their Tesla Model Y on a trip.

“It doesn’t matter the time or purpose.”

The one-minute and 47-second video highlights key features of camp mode and shows off the in-car Tesla Mic karaoke system available in China.

The ad encourages people to “please slow down, enjoy the moment” and to “be a friend of nature.”

Why It’s Important: The video shared by Merritt has more than 40,000 views on Twitter Inc TWTR.

A Twitter user pointed out that Tesla released a similar camp mode video on its YouTube back in December. That video has more than 705,000 views.

Users were quick to mention that while Tesla doesn’t do paid advertising, the company still have a marketing department.

“They make videos like this all the time. See Twitter and IG (Instagram),” a user tweeted.

Another user called attention to how Tesla China is capitalizing on a big trend of camping in the country.

“I visited a #Tesla showroom under construction in a mall yesterday. They had a Model Y parked in front of it with a full camping setup. Air mattress inside, sun sail, table with chairs, cooler box and a stove,” the user tweeted.

Tesla reported sales of 32,165 units in China for the month of May, a sharp increase from the total in April with factory shutdowns still in place.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are up 3.11%% to $683.27 on Wednesday afternoon at publication.

Photo: Model Y courtesy Tesla Inc