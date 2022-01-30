Karaoke In Your Tesla Vehicle? Yes, But Only Being Offered In This Country So Far

Full self-driving is expected to hit Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles by the end of 2022, according to CEO Elon Musk. So what will people do with their free time spent in vehicles, not touching the steering wheel or focusing on the road ahead? How about singing their favorite tunes?

What Happened: A new Tesla product called the “TeslaMic” was recently launched for an in-car karaoke system. If you’re reading this outside of China, you can’t buy the product, as it is currently only available in the world's most populous country.

The microphone is part of a “Chinese New Year” software update, which can be seen in the video below, as reported by Electrek.

The TeslaMic works with the Leishi KTV, a karaoke system that is part of Tesla’s update.

Customers can purchase the TeslaMic for 1,199 Chinese Yuan, or around $188. The website was crashing on Friday, likely due to demand or people wanting a first look at the device.

The new karaoke system follows a 2019 software update that launched “Caraoke” in Tesla vehicles in China. The karaoke system features a limited list of songs.

The new update includes a complete in-car karaoke system and runs on the in-car computer.

Why It’s Important: Tesla filed several trademarks on audio products in the U.S., Cleantechnica recently reported.

Trademarks filed by Tesla include headphones, microphones, earphones, digital audio players, audio speakers and megaphones. While those products may never see the light of day, it’s worth noting with the launch of the new microphone in China.

This could mean there are plans to bring in-car karaoke to Tesla customers in the U.S. sometime in the future.

Karaoke is wildly popular in Asia, which could make the Tesla feature a hit in the Asian market. Over 50,000 karaoke venues exist in Asia, which are a frequent entertainment destination.

In-car karaoke could prove to be less popular in the U.S. and could face heavy government regulation over safety concerns.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is in discussion with Tesla over distraction issues that could be caused by in-car video gaming products from the EV maker.

