ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FREYR Inks Raw Materials Reservation Agreement

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 12:37 PM | 1 min read
  • FREYR Battery SA FREY entered into a reservation agreement with Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. and Senior Material (Europe) AB to supply battery materials for its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP), currently under construction in Norway, and for the planned combined Gigafactory 1 & 2.
  • Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co. and Senior Material (Europe) AB have reserved the supply capacity of separator materials through 2028 to align with FREYR's estimated demand.
  • "This reservation agreement ensures that we won't lose any speed when it comes to securing the required separator materials to start production at our CQP and Gigafactory 1 & 2," commented Tilo Hauke, EVP of Supply Chain Management in FREYR.
  • The reservation agreement was officially entered into on June 15, 2022, following an initial purchase agreement made in December 2021.
  • Price Action: FREY shares are trading higher by 4.35% at $7.32 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall Cap