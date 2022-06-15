McDonald's Settles French Tax Case For $1.3B: WSJ

- McDonald's Corp MCD has agreed to settle a tax dispute in France by paying about $1.3 billion in fines and back taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The fast-food giant has been facing a probe in France over the proper declaration of all its activities.
- The deal's details are expected to be disclosed at a court hearing in Paris on Thursday.
- The tax case is more than five years old, when in 2014, officials doubted whether McDonald's was redirecting fees paid by its franchise restaurants to units in other countries.
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $237.69 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
