EXCLUSIVE: InsuraGuest Unveils Subscription Based Vacation Rental Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc ISGIF has launched a monthly subscription-based insurance product for the Vacation Rental/Short Term Rentals (STR) Insurance marketplace.

What Happened: With InsuraGuest's new subscription model, the Vacation Rental/STR owner or property manager can choose the insurance package for their property, depending on the coverage level and its limits.

The new subscription-based product will cover the property 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and can be turned on or off depending on the seasonality of the property's renters.

InsuraGuest's primary no-fault medical coverage will be included in the new product offering, which covers guests' accidental injury no matter who's at fault.

Why It Matters: "This is a major insurtech technology lift we have been working on for over six months, states Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest.

The company says that the new subscription-based solution allows the product to be sold to everyone and anyone in the Vacation Rental/SRT space in the U.S.

It also gives the clients the ability to control their insurance needs while protecting their property and their guests at the same time.

